Sophomore Armoni Carter is one of many students with their own business at BGSU. A transfer student from Cleveland, she moved her hairstyling business with her and it is becoming successful on campus grounds.
She is the owner of Hair by Carter, which sells several products including handcrafted wigs, bundles, frontals, closures and braids. She can also do various styles of hair, from braided hairstyles to all natural hair.
According to Carter, the business began in June 2019 to encourage women to feel confident.
“I started Hair by Carter to help people around my community feel good about themselves,” she said.
Empowering women is a key component of Carter’s endeavors.
“My business goal is to help women of all races and ages look beautiful at a reasonable price,” Carter said.
Although her passion for hair is clear, she is majoring in dietetics, which is one of the main reasons she isn’t in cosmetology school. When she’s not running her hair business, she stays active in clubs such as The National Council of Negro Women and Queens of Color.
Her career goal is to open a restaurant or become a personal chef. She strives to excel in her career path as a culinary nutritionist. She currently runs a seafood boil bag business, selling potatoes, crab, lobster, sausage, eggs, shrimp and other ingredients alongside the bags. Both businesses allow Carter to flaunt her favorite hobbies and potential career.
To see any of Armoni Carter’s past hair or food products, you can follow her on Instagram at either @Hair_by_Carter_ or @A_C_C_00. For any potential customers, she is reachable through direct message on either Instagram pages, or you can message her at 216-712-1200. Prices vary, but are available on her Instagram page.
