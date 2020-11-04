COVID-19 has forced students to reconsider attending college when weighing in finances, safety and the transition to a new online learning environment.
As a result, public universities and community colleges are seeing massive drops in their undergraduate demographic.
So far, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center has reported a 4% drop in undergraduate enrollment with nearly 69% of the total coming from the absence of first-year students.
Although BGSU reported about 300 less first-year students compared to last year, they have successfully mitigated the loss with the high rise in graduate enrollment.
Compared to last fall, there has been a 20% jump in graduate students seeking degrees with the largest population enrolled in business programs.
According to Brandi Barhite, the Director of Enrollment Communication at BGSU, “We were really well positioned to offer online degrees for students in the fall because of our eCampus. That really gave us the opportunity to promote very well-developed and well-known regarded online programs to pursue, which became something that (students) were interested in because of the pandemic.”
In addition to promoting the university’s eCampus, the department branched out from what other universities were doing and became one of the only Ohio schools to open up in-person visits again in July.
“That has given us an edge. Students appreciate that they’re able to come to campus and see it in a safe way . . . Having that offering along with the virtual offering is the perfect formula because you can kind of pick your own adventure. Are you comfortable in person? Are you comfortable online? What makes sense for you?” Barhite said.
The department also strived for perfection in regards to scheduling and flexibility.
According to Barhite, the enrollment communication team never missed an in-person visit, and over 12,000 virtual visits were conducted since June.
“What people often say about BG is that we care and we always go out of our way to help students . . . when the pandemic hit, we really doubled down on that motto. We are going to recruit and help each family. One family at a time, one student at a time,” Barhite said.
