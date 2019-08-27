As a new semester begins, so do the various faculty- and student-led governments at BGSU, each presenting a place for students to stay informed while getting involved on campus.
Here are the four organizations available on campus, where they meet and how to get involved with them.
Board of Trustees
220 McFall Center
The Board of Trustees is BGSU’s most authoritative government, with various chairs, trustees, national trustees and President Rodney Rogers heading proceedings.
The Trustees discuss and make the final decision in various changes to the university, including finances, development, promotions and more. Recent changes approved by the Trustees include the removal of the Gish name from the BGSU Film Theater, as well as the naming of the Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle.
The Trustees hold meetings on select Fridays at 1:30 p.m. in Room 308 of the BTSU. Students seeking more information or interested in addressing the board are advised to contact the Secretary to the Board of Trustees Patrick Pauken (paukenp@bgsu.edu).
Undergraduate Student Government
404 Bowen-Thompson Student Union
USG is a full government body operated by the university's undergraduate student leadership, representing various on- and off-campus groups as executives, senators and committee chairpersons.
According to the BGSU webpage, USG “aims to serve as a bridge between undergraduate students and various governing bodies of the university including administration, faculty, and graduate students as we advocate for the needs of our peers,” while providing a support system to the university community.
USG has been involved in various campus-related events, including discussion surrounding the renaming of the Gish Theater earlier this year.
Students with any questions or interest in USG are advised to contact Speaker of the Senate Harrison Carter (carterh@bgsu.edu) or President Marcus Goolsby (dgoolsb@bgsu.edu).
The body holds public assemblies Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in BTSU Room 308.
Graduate Student Senate
120 McFall Center
Representing the graduate student body at the university, GSS is composed of a Senate Executive Committee and General Assembly.
As described by the BGSU website, “GSS works for a higher quality experience for graduate students at BGSU, striving for improvements in every area, from support for graduate assistants to social and cultural engagement.”
The SEC and GA both hold separate meetings on various dates, with the former held from 3-5 p.m. in Room 115 of the Education building, and the latter held from 4-6 p.m. in pending locations.
While GA meetings are open to the public, those interested in attending an SEC assembly must inquire with President Robin Hershkowitz one week prior.
Those interested in GSS are advised to attend GA meetings and contact Hershkowitz (robinh@bgsu.edu).
Faculty Senate
118 Olscamp Hall
The Faculty Senate serves as a public forum for issues regarding the different colleges at BGSU, made up of representatives of each facility as well as retired staff.
The senate oversees several academic factors at the university, including its effectiveness and quality, as well as promoting “standards and procedures of accountability concerning professional faculty ethics and responsibilities,” according to the BGSU webpage.
Meetings take place on Tuesdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in 101 Olscamp Hall, although this is subject to change. Students interested in addressing the senate are advised to contact the Chair of Senate Jenn Stucker (jstuck@bgsu.edu).
