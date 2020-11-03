It’s officially the holiday season, and with it comes a new month, and a new slate of albums to look forward to. So, without further ado, here are the albums you can expect to be released in the next 30 days.
Nov. 6
If you’re a fan of classic rock, Nov. 6 is probably a day you’ve been looking forward to for a while now. That’s because legendary artists Neil Young and Crazy Horse will be releasing an archived live album entitled “Return To Greendale.” Who knows what surprises the historically left-field Young might have up his sleeve. Also dropping on this day will be pop music royalty Kylie Minogue’s “Disco.”
Nov. 13
Nov. 13 brings us the release of yet another album from rock legends. This time, it comes in the form of a new project from heavy metal gods AC/DC. With the band going through various lineup changes, it’ll be interesting to see who is actually on board this time around. Another anticipated project is one from Chris Stapleton, who will be dropping his first full length LP since dropping two full lengths in 2017. Joining them will be projects from Lambchop and William Basinski, among others.
Nov. 20
BTS. That’s all that really has to be said, isn’t it? That’s right. On Nov. 20, K-Pop phenomenon BTS will be releasing their new collection of songs to millions of adoring fans who have eagerly been anticipating them. And along with BTS will be two releases from King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard as well as one from Liturgy.
Nov. 27
Although the lineup has significantly changed since their ‘90s heyday, if you’re interested in a new Smashing Pumpkins record, this is the day for you. Speaking of artists from the ‘90s, Billie Joe Armstrong, the lead singer of Green Day, will go for his second solo album release of the year after dropping a record with the aforementioned Green Day in February. Additionally, there will be a new album from Miley Cyrus, who needs no introduction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.