Graphic via Live and Loud promotions team

The new and improved Live and Loud will premiere with their first artist on March 1, 2021, at 8 p.m. The series, which has partnered up with Music Industry Club, will start with a performance from Brandon Bell. There will be a total of three artists showcased by the end of Spring 2021. Each artist featured will perform their music and answer interview questions.

Each episode in the series will showcase a different genre of music. The first performance will be an Indie Alternative genre. The other two artists will perform R&B and Alternative Rock.

“In an age where music tastes are as electric as ever, it’s important that Live and Loud is a showcase for every genre and artist imaginable; otherwise it wouldn’t be reflective of today’s modern musical landscape,” Ryan Cummings stated.

The link to watch the premiere can be found at BG Falcon Media’s YouTube website.

With over 15 performances, Live and Loud has given a platform to musicians around Bowling Green. Live and Loud started with student volunteers at WBGU-FM and then became a production of BG Falcon Media during its renovation in 2020. 

For more information, please visit the BG Falcon Media website, or contact Ryan "RC" Cummings at 440-668-2504.

