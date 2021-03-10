TreVor Fields is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Toledo, Ohio. He is currently readying up for the release of his first EP titled “Apollo.” The EP, which contains eight songs written by TreVor, will be available on all platforms on March 19. The lead single “Consistent” will be available on March 12. I had the opportunity to have a conversation with TreVor about the process of writing “Apollo” and many other things that have influenced his music, his style, and his life.
Fields stated that the first time he had ever sat down to write a song was quarantine of last year in March 2020. He stumbled across a beat he liked and hummed a over the track until it felt right. This first sit down became a track on the EP called “Moon.” TreVor described the song as his feels about COVID and the situation we are all currently in. He described the song as asking for a trip away from Earth and out of our reality.
As for how the music sounds and what other artists inspire him, TreVor listed off Beyonce, Prince and Luther Vandross. TreVor said that many people compare him, his voice, and his work to Vandross the most, which he takes as a huge compliment. He looks up to Prince because of the way he values his individuality and his push to do exactly what he wants. He said Beyonce is the epitome of everything he admires. He looks to her for how driven and determined she is, as well as how great of a vocalist and songwriter she has become. He stated that if he could work with anyone in the future, it would be Beyonce.
As for TreVor Fields’ future plans, he says that he hopes to perform his EP on stage and bring his songs to life (COVID allowing, of course). He wants to push “Apollo” as far as he can before making his next project a reality. He graduates from Bowling Green State University in April and plans to put most of his focus into his music after that. He plans to use his music to reach and impact as many people as he can. So, look out for “Apollo”, dropping on March 19, and if you’re in the area keep an eye out for TreVor’s shows.
