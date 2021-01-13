Kendrick Lamar - Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Many music fans are anticipating a follow-up to Kendrick Lamar's 2017 album DAMN. 

 Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Wow. 2020 was quite a year, am I right? One of those years that really makes you wet your knickers and rethink life decisions. Luckily, there was music to help keep us somewhat sane throughout. With grand releases from the likes of Fiona Apple, Run The Jewels, Taylor Swift and so many more, quarantine ended up bringing out the best in so many artists. Now, with a new year and a still-raging pandemic happening, it’s time to look forward to some of the releases that might appear in the next 12 months. Here are five of the most anticipated albums for 2021.

Kendrick Lamar

One of the most celebrated artists of his generation, Kendrick Lamar dropped two of the most acclaimed albums of the 2010s back-to-back in the form of 2012’s “good kid, m.A.A.d city” and 2015’s “To Pimp a Butterfly.” Now, after “DAMN.” being another success for him in 2017, fans are eagerly anticipating how the rapper will look to reinvent himself this time around.

Lorde

Another artist who released a critically acclaimed album in 2017 with “Melodrama,” Lorde has kept a relatively low profile since the release of her sophomore effort. Luckily, Lorde teased something was coming in 2021 during a string of Instagram posts, so the millions of teenagers that grew up listening to her will finally get something to dive into during their early 20’s.

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean spent the 2010s being as elusive an artist as pop culture has ever seen. Much like the aforementioned Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Ocean dropped two of the most critically acclaimed albums of the decade in 2012’s “channel ORANGE” and 2016’s “blonde.” Now, five years after “blonde,” the anticipation for a new Frank Ocean album has reached a fever pitch. Will this finally be the year that Ocean rewards his loyal fanbase? Only time will tell.

Rihanna

Similar to Frank Ocean, Rihanna hasn’t released a full-length LP since 2016’s “ANTI.” A substantial amount of anticipation that has grown amongst fans since. Having been one of the most famous people on the planet for over a decade now, whatever Rihanna decides to release will be well worth the listen.

Adele

Adele fans have waited longer than anyone else on this list for an album. Having not released a full length LP since 2015’s “25,” Adele fans have waited six whole years for a new project from the pop star. If 2021 is the year that Adele decides to release on top of every other potential album on this list, everyone will breathe a sigh of relief.

