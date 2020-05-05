Check out more content at bgfalconmedia.com

Like BG Falcon Media: facebook.com/BGFalconMedia

Follow BG Falcon Media: https://twitter.com/BGFalconMedia

Jasmine Crighton has been the BG24 advisor since January 2020. She has made such a positive impact on everyone and BG24. There is no way to thank her enough. As the school year comes to an end, we wanted to show our appreciation for her. From everyone here at BG24, thank you Jasmine.

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments