Check out more content at bgfalconmedia.com
Like BG Falcon Media: facebook.com/BGFalconMedia
Follow BG Falcon Media: https://twitter.com/BGFalconMedia
Jasmine Crighton has been the BG24 advisor since January 2020. She has made such a positive impact on everyone and BG24. There is no way to thank her enough. As the school year comes to an end, we wanted to show our appreciation for her. From everyone here at BG24, thank you Jasmine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.