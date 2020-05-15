Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF A MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP OVER THE REGION THROUGH THE NIGHT. VISIBILITIES WILL LIKELY FLUCTUATE THROUGH THE NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&