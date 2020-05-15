...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE QUARTER OF A MILE IN DENSE FOG.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA AND NORTH CENTRAL,
NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST OHIO.
* WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP OVER THE
REGION THROUGH THE NIGHT. VISIBILITIES WILL LIKELY FLUCTUATE
THROUGH THE NIGHT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF
DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.
