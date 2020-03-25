BG24 Advisor: Jasmine Crighton

Meet the BG24 Advisor: Jasmine Crighton. Jasmine has been the BG24 advisor since the spring 2020 semester. She has been teaching and working in news production for more than 15 years. A fun fact about Jasmine is that she won an Emmy and you can see it in her office.

Check out more content at bgfalconmedia.com Like BG Falcon Media: facebook.com/BGFalconMedia Follow BG Falcon Media:https://twitter.com/BGFalconMedia

React to this Post

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments